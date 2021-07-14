After weeks of declining COVID cases, Ohio sees slight uptick

“As we are looking around the world and around the country, we’re seeing that where delta has gone, delta has driven significant upticks,” he said. “We know two things for sure: Delta is here. and it is rising rapidly. Secondly, we know that we’re seeing, after a long period of continuous decline, now several days of an uptick. When we put those pieces together, it sure makes one think delta might be at play here, that we might be seeing the beginning of delta’s impact on Ohio.”

In central Ohio, hospitals are seeing a slight increase in COVID patients admitted in the last week, said Andrew Thomas, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center chief clinical officer.

“I think some of that rise is most likely a small bump in cases coming out of the July 4th holiday, and we’re now seeing those cases become hospitalizations,” he said.

Statewide, ODH is reporting an average of 34 hospitalizations a day in the last three weeks. Since July 4, Ohio’s average is 31.5 hospitalizations a day and 33 a day in the last week.

While the delta variant appears to be more contagious, the three vaccines available in the U.S. do offer protection against it, Vanderhoff said.

“Our vaccines have held up extremely well,” he said. “It really does create a greater sense of confidence about the quality of the vaccines that we have.”