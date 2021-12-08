After 3 generations and 76 years, Springboro business closing its doors

“LaComedia (Dinner Theater) came after us,” he said.

Edwards said there are 13 employees and that many of them are close or are ready to retire. He’s also had four or five furniture stores contact him about hiring other employees.

The store has many 50% off sale signs on many pieces of furniture that’s left as well as sold tags on a number of times from sofas to mattresses on one end of the building.

Edwards said as of Monday morning, more than 650 people have come into the store.

“That tells you how much the community supported us. That makes us feel good and that we’ve done a good job,” Edwards said. “We thank the community for its generations of support.”