Abortion laws: What’s happening in states neighboring Ohio?

With Ohio’s handful of abortion clinics severely restricted and potentially threatened with closure, options for people seeking to end their pregnancy are limited — but not necessarily out of reach.
On June 24, the same day the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturned Roe v. Wade, a federal judge lifted the injunction blocking Ohio’s 2019 “Heartbeat Bill,” which banned almost all abortions after five or six weeks’ gestation — before many women know they’re pregnant.
Nothing in current Ohio law prohibits traveling out of state for an abortion or criminalizes having an abortion elsewhere, said Jessie Hill, professor of law at Case Western Reserve University.
This news organization studied the impact of the Heartbeat Bill and abortion law in neighboring states for a report on what options those seeking abortions have if Ohio law would prevent it.
» What are Ohioans’ options under new abortion restrictions?
Indiana: Abortion is banned after 22 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions built into law. Patients must have an 18-hour waiting period before having an abortion
Kentucky: A judge granted a request to temporarily suspend the state’s law that went into effect after the Roe v. Wade overturning that banned all abortions.
Michigan: Republicans want to enforce a 1931 law that banned abortion, but Democrats in the state have said they will work to prevent that from happening. A state judge issued a temporary injunction on enforcement last week, so abortion remains legal.
Pennsylvania: Abortion is banned after 24 weeks after a person’s last menstrual period. Those seeking an abortion must wait 24 hours before the procedure.
West Virginia: Abortion is banned with no exceptions for rape or incest. A lawsuit was filed not long over Roe v. Wade was overturned that seeks to block enforcement of the law.
