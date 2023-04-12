X

Abortion and the Ohio Constitution: Tell us your thoughts

Local News
By Avery Kreemer
1 hour ago

The Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun are interested in hearing readers’ opinions on the various efforts opposing sides are implementing to amend the Ohio Constitution.

Those efforts include citizen’s petitions in the case of Protect Choice Ohio’s effort to allow Ohioans to vote to protect access to abortion in the state’s founding document this November; as well as the Republican-backed efforts to pre-empt that citizen’s petition by spending $20 million to hold a special election this August allowing Ohioans to vote on making it harder to amend the constitution.

What do you think? Complete the survey below.

Any reader interested in submitting a letter to the editor on the topic can email edletter@coxinc.com.

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

