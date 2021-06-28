journal-news logo
X

81-year-old man with dementia reported missing from Greenville

ajc.com

Local News | 35 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

An 81-year-old man with dementia has been missing since Monday morning.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Monday night for Ovel Whitt of Greenville who left his home at 9:50 a.m. and did not return.

Whitt stands 6 feet and weighs 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Whitt drives a red 1997 GMC pickup with the Ohio license plate JEA 2165.

Anyone with information or who spots Whitt or the pickup truck is urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit, 1-866-693-9171.

ajc.com

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top