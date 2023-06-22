X

7.5M Baby Shark, Mini Baby Shark bath toys under recall

Local News
By
34 minutes ago

About 7.5 million Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark bath toys are under recall because the hard plastic top fin can cause impalement, lacerations and punctures, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The recall involves Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark swimming bath toys that can pose injuries, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool.

There have been 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the full-size Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds. Nine of the incidents required stitches or medical attention. There have been no reported incidents or injuries involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys, according to the recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath toys and contact Zuru for a refund of $14 for each full-size bath troy or $6 for each mini bath toy, in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard.

The

In Other News
1
DeWine seeks $26 million for narcotics intelligence to help local law...
2
Ohio House OKs bans on gender-affirming care for minors, transgender...
3
Opposing groups all testify against electric rate reform bill
4
Ohio House, Senate to hash out differences in state budget proposals as...
5
Amazon Prime Days 2023: Everything you need to know about the July...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top