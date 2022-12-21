6 days, 8 fatal crashes in the Miami Valley: What happened in each

Inside the Volkswagen were three juveniles. The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Her two passengers were taken to area hospitals by Beavercreek Twp. medics, troopers said.

Sunday, Dec 18

Woman killed in Harrison Twp. crash Sunday

A woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. early Sunday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported around 12:04 p.m. at the intersection of Pittsburg and Salem avenues.

A 2003 Honda Civic on Pittsburg Avenue failed to yield to traffic while crossing the intersection and crashed into a 2011 Ford F-250 on Salem Avenue, according to the crash report.

Driver dies, passenger survives after crash on I-70 near Springfield

One person was killed after a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-70 near Springfield at 1:37 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Salmi Garcia-Francisco from Springfield, according to the The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Garcia-Francisco was traveling westbound on I-70 near mile marker 62 (near the U.S. 40 exit) in a 2007 Ford F-150. OSHP said the truck traveled off the left side of I-70, struck a guardrail and went down an embankment before coming to rest on its top.

Lane closure miscommunication possible in death of worker hit by car in Huber Heights

Huber Heights police said a potential miscommunication about lane closures is being investigated related to the death of a utility worker who was hit by a car Sunday morning on state Route 4.

The 61-year-old man killed was identified as Garth Haselto of Piqua, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Haselton was working construction pulling cable lines for USI Cable at the time of the crash, according to Huber Heights Police Division. He was reportedly wearing dark clothing and no reflective gear.

Monday, Dec. 19

1-year-old dead, 3 injured in crashes on I-75 in Butler Twp, Vandalia

A 1-year-old was killed and two people were injured in a pair of crashes that closed alternating sides of Interstate 75 Monday night near Northwoods Boulevard in Butler Township and the I-75/I-70 interchange in Vandalia.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at around 7:39 p.m., a vehicle in the southbound lanes lost a wheel and crashed. Meanwhile, the wheel bounced into the northbound lanes and caused another crash.

All southbound lanes were closed and the left lane on the northbound side of I-75 were closed around the 65 mile marker.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Dayton man dies after I-70 crash in Clark County

A 32-year-old Dayton man was killed in a crash that closed Interstate 70 westbound lanes for several hours near the U.S. Route 68 ramps in Springfield Twp. on Tuesday morning.

The man who died was identified as Charles E. Simmons. He was trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner’s office, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Initial reports from troopers said the crash was reported around 6:05 a.m. and involved a semi truck and two other vehicles on I-70 near mile post 52 in Springfield Twp., the patrol said.

1 dead, 8 injured, most of I-75 closed due to 8-vehicle crash in Warren County

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

One person was killed and eight more were injured following a multi-vehicle crash that closed all of Interstate 75 near state Route 122.

The crash was initially reported at 4:48 p.m. in Turtlecreek Twp.

The crash involved eight total vehicles, including a semi truck, four SUVs and three cars. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the OSHP said that six of the vehicles became disabled in the road, while one SUV went off the side of the road and the semi truck flipped over onto the concrete median, the OSHP said.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Vandalia

One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 75 South in Vandalia near East National Road that closed the highway Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported around 5:17 a.m.

The crash resulted in multiple lane closures and all southbound lanes were shut down at one point.

