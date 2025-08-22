51-year-old woman dies after being hit by SUV in Preble County

A 51-year-old woman died after she was hit by an SUV in Preble County Thursday night.
Around 9:11 p.m. an SUV struck the woman at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Ohio 725 in Camden, said Camden Chief of Police Matt Spurlock.
Witnesses told police the woman was in a crosswalk and the driver of the SUV had a green light, he said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity will be released once her family has been notified.
Investigators are reviewing video from area businesses.
Camden police and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.
