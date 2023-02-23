$5,000 reward available in Preble County arson fire

Around 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 28, the Gratis Fire Department responded to afire at a two-story home in the 100 block of West North Street.

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau ruled the fire as arson along with the Gratis Police and Fire departments, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal.