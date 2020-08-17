5 things to know today about coronavirus: Survivors tell their stories, how to prepare for a different school year

Explore How to prepare your child for a different school year

Back to school time is bringing strong feelings of both worry and optimism

“The butterflies in my stomach are a little bit extra today,” said Emerson Academy Principal Landon Brown on the first day of the charter school’s online classes. “You want everything to go perfect as a principal. You want to control it, and this situation, you just absolutely cannot control.”

The past two months in education have been about logistics — schools rushing to plan and re-plan every detail, teachers training on brand-new procedures, parents and students tracking how their options are changing, sometimes from day to day.

But the first day of school traditionally is more than a matter of logistics. It’s a time of emotions: excitement for some, anxiety for others, nostalgia for parents. And as classes are finally about to start in this unique coronavirus-affected back-to-school season, those emotions are all over the place.

Explore Back to school time brings strong emotions of worry and optimism

Area survivors share their stories about recovering from coronavirus

More than 7,600 people in the Miami Valley have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic, and some survivors of the disease have begun gathering at a unique place — the Dayton Community Blood Center in downtown.

The Dayton CBC is trying to collect as much donated plasma as it can from recovered patients, and the downtown center has become a hub where COVID-19 survivors can be found.

An Ohio State quarterback started a petition to reinstate the Big Ten football season

The petition was addressed to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, Big Ten university presidents and Big Ten athletic directors. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the petition had received almost 48,000 signatures. The goal was to reach 50,000.

“This cause is close to my heart,”Ohio State Buckeyes Quarterback Justin Fields wrote on Twitter. “Please sign.”