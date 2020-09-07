5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Labor Day brings a possible spike, Black, Hispanic Ohioans face a larger COVID-19 risk

Over 130,000 cases, 4,200 deaths reported

There have been 130,558 cases of coronavirus and 4,259 deaths reported in Ohio as of Sunday, September 6, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 733 new cases and three new deaths were reported today.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 13,841 people have been hospitalized and 3,033 people have been admitted into an intensive care unit. 33 new hospitalizations and one new ICU admission were reported today. 108,578 people are estimated to have recovered. 123,803 cases and 3,972 deaths have been confirmed by the state.

The order requiring K-12 coronavirus case reporting has gone into effect

An Ohio Department of Health order requiring K-12 schools to create a coronavirus reporting system for staff and parents and to report positive cases to local health departments went into effect Friday.

The goal of the order is to inform parents if their child has been exposed to someone with the virus, while also keeping the public aware of cases in their local school districts, Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier this week.

Schools are figuring out how to attack a “COVID slide” in learning

Schools are used to dealing with “summer slide” — where some students lose academic gains from May to August. But this year, they’re figuring out how to attack a “COVID slide,” as it’s been five-six months since kids had traditional interaction with their teachers.

Research varies, but multiple studies say students can lose 20 to 30% of their school-year gains in reading and math over a normal summer. A 2020 study by national education firm NWEA suggests this year will be worse, with students on average losing 50% or more of their normal math gains.