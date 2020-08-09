5 things to know about coronavirus: DeWine, First Lady test negative, Ohio passes 99,000 cases

Today is Sunday, August 9, and here are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio passed 99,000 cases, 3,600 deaths
There have been 99,969 cases and 3,668 deaths reported from coronavirus in Ohio as of Saturday, August 8. A total of 1,294 new cases were reported today by the Ohio Department of Health.
94,671 cases and 3,396 deaths have been confirmed by the state. A total of 77,429 people are presumed to have recovered.
Gov. DeWine, First Lady test negative for coronavirus after DeWine’s third test
After Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday morning in Cleveland during a required screening to meet President Trump, he has tested negative after a third test. His wife, First Lady Fran DeWine, has also tested negative, DeWine’s office said in a release.
Gov. Mike DeWine tested negative for the coronavirus in his second test Thursday following a positive result during a required screening to meet President Trump in Ohio.
What’s the difference between rapid tests and PCR tests?
If you’ve gotten a coronavirus test — such as at a drive-thru or pop-up site — you likely received a PCR test, which involved someone taking a sample from your nose with a swab and sending it to a lab. Rapid tests like the one DeWine used are what are called antigen tests.
Mamma DiSalvos is closed for at least two weeks after a positive coronavirus test
Mamma DiSalvo’s in Kettering is closed until at least August 19 after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, a restaurant spokesperson announced on Facebook.
The restaurant stated they will continue their safety protocols and will conduct a thorough cleaning with a professional company before they reopen.
“Our customers’ well-being remains our top priority,” the post stated.
University of Dayton students begin to move in amid the coronavirus pandemic
Move-in day looks a lot different for University of Dayton students this year.
After being forced to leave campus last March due to the coronavirus, UD students are moving in over a two week period.
Seven hundred students will be moving in daily from Aug. 8 to Aug. 23, just a day before classes begin. Normally, students would move in over the course of one weekend, said Steve Herndon, assistant vice president for student development and executive director of housing and residence life.