5 things to know about coronavirus: DeWine, First Lady test negative, Ohio passes 99,000 cases

What’s the difference between rapid tests and PCR tests?

If you’ve gotten a coronavirus test — such as at a drive-thru or pop-up site — you likely received a PCR test, which involved someone taking a sample from your nose with a swab and sending it to a lab. Rapid tests like the one DeWine used are what are called antigen tests.

Mamma DiSalvos is closed for at least two weeks after a positive coronavirus test

Mamma DiSalvo’s in Kettering is closed until at least August 19 after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, a restaurant spokesperson announced on Facebook.

The restaurant stated they will continue their safety protocols and will conduct a thorough cleaning with a professional company before they reopen.

“Our customers’ well-being remains our top priority,” the post stated.

University of Dayton students begin to move in amid the coronavirus pandemic

Move-in day looks a lot different for University of Dayton students this year.

After being forced to leave campus last March due to the coronavirus, UD students are moving in over a two week period.

Seven hundred students will be moving in daily from Aug. 8 to Aug. 23, just a day before classes begin. Normally, students would move in over the course of one weekend, said Steve Herndon, assistant vice president for student development and executive director of housing and residence life.