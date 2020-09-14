5 things to know about coronavirus: 6 months of coronavirus, Big Ten plans vote for sports

The Big Ten are reportedly nearing a vote on the return of sports

The Big Ten could be preparing to reinstate the fall football season — or pull the old “Peanuts” routine of Lucy pulling the ball away from Charlie Brown at the last minute.

Multiple reports indicate the league’s presidents and chancellors are expected to meet Sunday after a report from the medical subcommittee of the league’s Return To Competition Task Force was deemed positive.

Ohio reaches 137,000 cases, over 4,400 deaths

There have been 137,405 cases of coronavirus and 4,415 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Ohio as of Sunday, September 13, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 837 new cases and four deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

130,196 cases and 4,122 deaths have been confirmed by the state. 30 new hospitalizations were reported, raising the total hospitalizations to 14,314. No intensive care unit admissions were reported today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 3,088 ICU admissions were reported. The state estimates that 114,906 people have recovered.

Flexibility becomes key in the new world of higher education

As a U.S. Army veteran, Jonathan Pearson is no stranger to adapting plans when conditions change.

In Fall 2019, the 29-year-old began working on his associate degree in occupational therapy assistant technology at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Middletown. He was taking about half of his prerequisite courses in person and half online.

Pearson liked the online courses for the convenience they offered. He also liked the in-person option for technical courses such as anatomy and physiology, “because it makes it easier when you have someone to bounce off questions and ideas.”