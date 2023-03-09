5 found dead after ‘one of the most tragic’ fires in Dayton history, fire department says

Dayton had three deadly fires last year, one in 2021 and two in 2020. Each fire resulted in one fatality.

Fire crews responded at 3:58 a.m. to the fire in the 500 block of North Broadway Street and were at the scene for about 18 hours.

Responding crews could see heavy smoke from more than a mile away and arrived to find a large two-story house with heavy fire showing from the back of the house on both floors. Crews went inside to search for any occupants and to control the fire.

Within four minutes of arriving and entering the house, the incident commander ordered all crews out due to the intense fire conditions and concerns of a collapse, according to the fire department.

Once the fire was under control, the incident commander called for the house to be demolished. During demolition Wednesday morning, crews found the first victim in the debris near the back of the house and demolition was immediately halted.

The coroner’s office responded and two cadaver dogs were requested to assist with the search for any additional bodies.

A second body was discovered Wednesday afternoon, and the third was recovered at about 6:45 p.m. The corner’s office confirmed later Wednesday night that five total bodies had been recovered.

The house where the bodies were found was vacant and hadn’t had gas service since 2013. However, neighbors reported seeing people come and go from the residence.

Demolition at the scene continued Thursday morning. Fire crews are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.