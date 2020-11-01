X

219,000 cases, 5,303 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio

Members of Montgomery County Public Health and the Ohio National Guard help with pop-up testing Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Kettering Fields, 444 North Bend Blvd. Results from the latest coronavirus pop-up testing site are expected in a more timely manner and results are accessible online to patients, following a switch to a new laboratory. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

By Micah Karr

There have been 219,000 cases of coronavirus and 5,303 deaths reported as of Sunday, Nov. 1, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 3,303 new cases and two new deaths were reported today. The 21-day case average is currently 2,393 cases and the 12-day death average is 14 people.

Today, 88 hospitalizations were reported and 17 intensive care admissions were reported, bringing total hospitalizations to 19,220 and ICU admissions to 3,876.

Over the last week, Ohio has reported nearly 20,000 new cases of coronavirus, topping out with a record-breaking 3,845 cases Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

It was Ohio’s second day in a row reporting more than 3,000 cases and it’s second day breaking the daily case record.

“Despite today’s grim data, I’m optimistic,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday. “Ohioans have the tools, they know what works, and we always rally when we need to rally. I know people will do that. We can slow down this invader. The decisions each Ohioan makes each day will determine what kind of winter we have.”

As of Thursday, Ohio’s five highest days for hospitalizations had all been reported in the last week and a half.

