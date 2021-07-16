Warren County Fair resumes this week without carnival rides, games

The fair will also feature two programs of Harness Racing on Monday, and the KOI Drag Racing of ATVs on Wednesday and trucks on Thursday.

Osborne said the event center will be open for visitors to relax in the air conditioning while checking out the general project displays and open class exhibits. The beer garden will be open from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Live music will be on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and a car cruise-in is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting. A veterans program will be held on Tuesday, and a Faith and Family program with contemporary Christian music will be on Friday.

The junior fair livestock auction will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday.

More than 300 youth showed and sold their market livestock at the 2020 Warren County Fair, which was closed to all except the Junior Fair. The 2020 Junior Fair auction totaled more than $600,000 in sales.

The Junior Fair includes about 900 4-H members that have submitted project entries this year, Osborne said, and about 300 entries will be judged in the Senior Fair.

The 2021 Fair will again have a walk-in gate located near the event center. Public parking is in front of the event center and in the lot to the south. There is also a gate near the horse show arena or rabbit/poultry barns.

Admission for visitors ages 9 and up is $5; children 8 and younger are free. Parking is included in admission.

A membership or season ticket costs $30 each and allows unlimited admission throughout the week of the Warren County Fair and supports all fair programming. Tickets can be purchased at the Senior Fair Office until Tuesday.

More fair information is available at www.warrencountyfairohio.org