$20,000 cash reward issued for missing Dayton woman

Chapman was last seen early Dec. 27 at a Autumn Woods Drive apartment in Trotwood. Her sister reported her missing two days later.

On Jan. 6, Chapman’s SUV was found in Middletown with her purse and other personal items. The 30-year-old does not have ties to the Middletown area, and Johns said it was not clear why she’d be in that area.

In the two months since her disappearance, police have searched the area between Dayton and Middletown, as well as other locations throughout the region.

On Feb. 11, approximately 30 to 40 Dayton officers and EquuSearch volunteers participated in a large search for Chapman, using drones, ATVs, canine units and other equipment.