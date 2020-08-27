2-year-old girl inside car stolen in Dayton

The driver immediately called police. Haleigh was checked by medics and reunited Haleigh with her mother, Razshae Wood.

“I just got a call from my husband saying the car is gone and Haleigh is asleep in the back. He was just crying and freaking out and I was crying and freaking out ... I didn’t care about the car, I just wanted my daughter to be OK,” she said. “I just thank God she’s OK.”

Police are still searching for the car and theft suspect.