2 people arrested in possible connection to multi-state crime ring

Two men were arrested in Springboro on Saturday after fleeing from police on suspicions that they belong to a multi-state crime ring known as ‘Felony Lane Gang.’

Springboro Police were sent on reports of a vehicle with a stolen license plate in the area of Hazel Woods Park on Saturday morning, according to the Facebook page of Springboro Police Department.

The post said officers attempted to the stop the vehicle, however, the driver fled and a pursuit ensued which ended in a crash.

No injuries were reported.

Springboro Police believe the stolen plate was used “to cover a Florida license plate to help make the vehicle hard to identify by a witness,” the page stated.

Officers said they suspect the two people arrested belong to a multi-state crime ring known as ‘Felony Lane Gang’ as one of the vehicle occupants is from Florida and the second occupant is from Atlanta.

“This group will often times break into vehicles at parks, daycares and fitness facilities looking for purses and wallets left in vehicles,” the police said. “We believe these subjects were preparing to go through Hazel Woods and Clearcreek Park just prior to our officer discovering them.”

Two suspects were taken into custody and will be held at the Warren County Jail.