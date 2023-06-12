2 killed on I-75 N in Miami County after tires come off flatbed trailer

David Wright, 77, of Franklin, and a passenger in the 2007 Chevrolet Express van he was driving, 72-year-old Jon Weidel of Brookville, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

Preliminary investigation revealed the left rear tandem tires came off a flatbed trailer axle hauled by a 2017 Freightliner headed south in Interstate 75 that was driven by Lyndon Hershberger, 59, of Winchester.