2 in stable condition following shooting in Warren County

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Two people are in the hospital in stable condition following a shooting in Warren County Monday afternoon.

Warren County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate at the intersection of Lytle Road and Ferry Road in Wayne Twp.

Around 12:52 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots being fired into vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story are more information is released.

In Other News
1
Dayton Mall bought by company specializing in revitalizing regional...
2
State, national PACs play role in local school board races
3
Food costs rise: Area shoppers looking for deals as business owners...
4
Historic West Alexandria building destroyed in fire; no injuries...
5
Police ID man found in private Preble County lake

About the Author