2 Columbus men jailed after high-speed chase in car stolen from Franklin

Mahmoud was indicted by a county grand jury for two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and one count each of robbery and grand theft of a motor vehicle, plus misdemeanor counts of failure to stop after an accident and obstructing official business.

Jama was indicted for three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of criminal damaging and obstructing official business.

Franklin police were called to a report of a car theft at 8 p.m. April 24 at Adesa Auto Auction at 4400 William C. Good Blvd. in Franklin, where three cars had been stolen and damaged.

A security guard said when he confronted the pair that he was shoved to the ground by the driver, identified as Mahmoud, before they fled in a stolen green Dodge Charger with black racing stripes. The car fled north to Interstate 75 from Ohio 123 before getting off at the Ohio 73 exit and heading east. Police were in pursuit, with the driver’s speeds reaching 85 mph, according to a Franklin Division of Police report.

The stolen car eventually was spotted on Lower Springboro Road after it crashed at a curve near the Springboro Cemetery and Myers Creek Lane, hitting the front of a Chevrolet Equinox.

The officer spotted the two men in the stolen Charger running through a creek behind the cemetery and tried to follow before losing sight of them in heavy brush, the report stated.

Springboro officers apprehended the two men, who were taken to Kettering Health Franklin and then brought to the Franklin Division of Police to be interviewed before they were booked into the Warren County Jail.

Jama and Mahmoud are each held on $50,000 bond.