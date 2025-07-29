$150M state project to add 1,400 truck spaces

Truckers are making that decision to park on the shoulder of the highway not because that’s where they want to park, but there’s no space, he said.

“When they get tired or they run over their hours, they’ve got to stop,” DeWine said.

Credit: Jen Balduf Credit: Jen Balduf

Commercial truck parking lots will be created or expanded on state-owned property in 19 counties. The 1,400 new spaces will more than double truck parking capacity at Ohio Department of Transportation-maintained parking areas.

One of those sites is at the rest stop along I-71 South in Oregonia, an unincorporated area between Lebanon and Waynesville in Warren County. Property behind the tree line is owned by ODOT, the governor said.

Explore Ohio to revitalize rest stops along major highways in state

“That’s where we will build the largest of the 33 new truck parking sites. Here we’ll have more than 100 new spots right back there,” DeWine said.

The trucking industry is important to the state, according to the governor, who said Ohio is the crossroads of the U.S. with so much traffic and freight that goes through the state.

“Nationwide, truck parking is a chronic issue,” said Tom Balzer, president and CEO of the Ohio Trucking Association.

Truck parking shortages exist in every state and region but is most acute along freight corridors, he said, citing a U.S. Department of Transportation report that found 98% of truck drivers regularly experience problems finding safe parking and 70% of drivers violate their hours of service rules to find safe truck parking.

Credit: Jen Balduf Credit: Jen Balduf

Yena Nooe, who stopped at the I-71 South rest area Tuesday morning, said she has been a truck driver for the past two years. She drives through Ohio three or four times a week, possibly on a route coming from New Jersey or Pennsylvania headed to Indiana.

It can be difficult to find a safe place to park, particularly at night, she said.

“We appreciate that the governor, you know, for what he’s going to do (will) be great for us,” she said.

The commercial truck parking plan will be funded with $150 million from the transportation budget passed by the Ohio General Assembly and signed by DeWine earlier this year. Construction is scheduled to begin next year with all work expected to be complete by the end of 2027. Each site will include lighting and restroom facilities.

ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn, who grew up in Franklin, said when reviewing state-owned properties, site selection was based on where parking is most needed for trucks.

“We’re going to have more than 3,100 parking spots, which puts Ohio first in the nation with the most state-owned truck parking spaces,” Boratyn said.

The parking expansion is part of a continued push by the state to support freight mobility, bolster economic competitiveness and improve highway safety.

“This will total about 2,000 new spots since I took office,” DeWine said.

Other initiatives include:

2019 : Launch of a Truck Parking Information Management System in partnership with Midwest states to provide real-time parking availability updates on digital signs, in-cab systems and OHGO.com.

: Launch of a Truck Parking Information Management System in partnership with Midwest states to provide real-time parking availability updates on digital signs, in-cab systems and OHGO.com. 2022 : Conversion of more than a dozen unused weigh stations into truck parking areas, creating 144 new spaces.

: Conversion of more than a dozen unused weigh stations into truck parking areas, creating 144 new spaces. 2023 : Announcement of a statewide initiative to reimagine and modernize 36 rest areas, including 401 new truck parking spots.

: Announcement of a statewide initiative to reimagine and modernize 36 rest areas, including 401 new truck parking spots. 2024: Transformation of two abandoned rest areas — in Preble and Trumbull counties — into dedicated truck parking, adding 138 spaces.

Across the state, there are around 14,200 truck parking spaces, most at privately owned truck stops or businesses.