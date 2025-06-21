1 killed, 1 from Springboro injured in 2-vehicle crash

Crews responded to reports of a fatality crash around 6:55 a.m. on State Route 753 between U.S. 35 and Robinson Road in Union Twp.

OSHP said the 32-year-old Springboro driver was traveling northeast on State Route 753 in a 2024 Chevrolet Colorado and went left of center and hit Bentley‘s 2002 Chevrolet Silverado coming southwest.

Bentley was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man from Springboro was transported to Fayette Memorial Hospital, then relayed to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.