1 killed, 1 from Springboro injured in 2-vehicle crash

30 minutes ago
A two-vehicle crash in Fayette County killed a 17-year-old and injured a man from Springboro Saturday.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Marcus Bentley, 17, from Washington Court House.

Crews responded to reports of a fatality crash around 6:55 a.m. on State Route 753 between U.S. 35 and Robinson Road in Union Twp.

OSHP said the 32-year-old Springboro driver was traveling northeast on State Route 753 in a 2024 Chevrolet Colorado and went left of center and hit Bentley‘s 2002 Chevrolet Silverado coming southwest.

Bentley was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man from Springboro was transported to Fayette Memorial Hospital, then relayed to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.