1 burned, flown to hospital after propane tank explosion in Warren County

One person was flown to the hospital after a propane tank explosion in eastern Warren County.
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of state Route 132 in Washington Township west of Clarksville, according to the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District.
One person was burned and flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.
Their condition is not known, and the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, according to the district.
In Other News
1
Wounded Clearcreek Twp. officer, wife have plenty to be thankful for
2
Christmas tree farms ready for season
3
Process to pick next state school superintendent still trudging along
4
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after semi crashes into tractor in Warren...
5
Xenia school levy passes by 1 vote out of 12,000, now goes to election...
About the Author