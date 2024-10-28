Yoga has been associated with numerous health benefits

Improved muscle health - The proper stretching of muscles as is taught in yoga, helps to restore and enhance their function. Attention to deep breathing brings additional oxygen to muscles, helping them create energy to burn.

Lessen risk of injury- Many forms of exercise such as weight training and cardiovascular activity can create or exacerbate problems if not performed correctly. Most preventable injuries result from lack of sufficient warm-up, twisting or sudden motions that stress joints, and overtraining. Yoga is a focused practice, lengthening muscles in a gentle fashion. This can help lessen injury risk and improve flexibility.

Stress relief - Practicing a series of specific poses along with deep breathing as part of a yoga sequence decreases levels of the stress hormone cortisol, helping one to feel more relaxed. Many people also report better focus throughout the day along with better sleep. For those interested in yoga but not sure where to start, Foundational Yoga Flow, authored by Collette Ousley-Moynan with photographer Weston Carls, provides both visual and written instruction to assist anyone interested in learning more. They know that the practice of yoga is wonderful for improving posture, gently strengthening and stretching muscles that are needed for spinal alignment.

Core strength – The core refers to the entire trunk, and strengthening is vital for healthy physical functioning. When the trunk is strong and flexible as happens with yoga poses, balance and stability improve, and low back problems often lessen.

Strength imbalances – These can occur when certain muscles are consistently trained more than others, as often happens with traditional exercise modes. Yoga poses focus on all areas of the body, even smaller muscles like those in the wrist, making it an all-encompassing choice.

The thought of doing yoga can be intimidating but doesn’t need to be. You don’t need to be in great shape to practice yoga, and experts will tell you that it can be as easy or as difficult as you choose to make it. When practiced on a regular basis, yoga provides a sense of awareness of the body’s strengths and weaknesses which can be addressed at your own pace. Those who practice yoga describe it as being both energizing and calming, almost as if the body takes from it what it needs.

As with any new exercise, your first priority should be safety. If you are a beginner with any pre-existing health issues, it’s a good idea to get clearance from a physician before you begin any new activity. If you are unfamiliar with Yoga, consulting with an experienced instructor can be a valuable tool for learning proper form and technique.

