Women Helping Women column: Defining what it means for women to feel safe

But for far too many, “freedom” remains an idea, something they are still fighting for in their own homes and relationships.

At Women Helping Women, we believe safety and freedom should coexist. You cannot be free if you are not safe.

Systems built on power, control and silence perpetuate domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and other forms of gender-based violence. While we often think of liberty in political or national terms, we must also consider liberty in personal ones: the freedom to make your own choices, live without fear and be your whole self.

One of the most common, but often hidden, forms of gender-based violence is economic disempowerment. When someone controls your access to money, ruins your credit, or sabotages your job, they are stripping away your freedom.

Survivors regularly tell us they stay not because they want to, but because they can’t afford to leave. If we want our communities to be safe and free, we must also work to remove the financial barriers that keep people trapped in harmful and dangerous relationships.

Being under threat and experiencing financial hardship is a day-to-day reality, prohibiting safety and mobility. Through our Francie Garber Pepper Survivor Equity Fund, Women Helping Women empowers survivors to regain control of their lives by providing financial assistance to cover expenses such as rent, relocation costs, emergency shelter, transportation, and other critical needs.

This ensures survivors are not financially prohibited from a chance at safety during a dangerous time in their lives.

As we continue to celebrate our country and the many freedoms it provides, let’s also focus on the freedoms some do not have yet. Ask yourself who feels trapped? Who is still stuck in the cycle of violence? Who doesn’t feel safe in their home?

If we want a future where everyone in our communities feels safe, we must invest in resources for survivors, empower our young people with education about healthy relationships, and strengthen the narrative that every person deserves to make their own choices in every relationship and situation.

Freedom is more than a concept; it is a right. And we will not stop until every person in our region can live free from fear and full of possibility.

If you or someone you know needs support, call our 24/7 crisis line at 513-381-5610. We are here. Always.

Kristin Smith Shrimplin is the president and CEO of Women Helping Women with a focus on on social innovation, collaboration and impact. She has more than 20 years of experience as a nonprofit leader with a strong focus on generating systems-based change through nuanced strategies of disruption and collaboration. Women Helping Women serves nearly 8,500 survivors of gender-based violence a year. Shrimplin also serves on the Board of the Human Services, Jewish Family Services and the HealthPath Foundation of Ohio.