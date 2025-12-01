Winter art classes for all ages include digital character design, wheel throwing and more

“We offer classes for children as young as 5-years old all the way up to older adults. We have a range of different styles, everything from painting, printmaking, mosaics and pottery. We recently started doing embroidery and we have a sewing program. We really try to cover all the bases with things people might be interested in getting invested in, creatively,” said Rowekamp.

The pottery program is popular, especially “Wheel Throwing Basics,” which fills up fast.

Mosaics classes are also among the favorites, and those courses are well attended. “Mosaics: The Joy of Breaking Glass” is typically offered for participants ages 13 and older. For adults ages 50 and older, there is a class titled, “Creative Aging Mosaics.” Both courses are taught by Instructor Lori Kay Farr.

“Youth Digital Illustration” for kids, ages 7-12, and “Teen Digital Character Design” for those 13-17 are popular, too. “Teen Digital Character Design” is being offered for the first time this fall.

“Teen Digital Character Design is new this session, but it’s been so well received that we’re definitely going to keep that in the next few sessions,” Rowekamp said.

In the course, participants can design their own character, which can be used in a video game, in a story or in an animation.

Each session, there are a mix of traditional favorites like “Printmaking” combined with new classes like “Mixed Media Mosaics,” which is currently being offered this fall.

Patrons can also sign up to take courses at Fitton at the Foundry, Fitton Center’s satellite location in Liberty Center. Upcoming winter classes include Watercolor Basics with Instructor Bell Day, 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, and Mosaic Foundations with Instructor Lori Farr, 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

“We always try to do something different, so there is always something new for people to check out,” Rowekamp said. “It’s the same quality of education you can get at the Fitton Center, but in a new location.”

The Fitton Center has a Scholarship Program that was created for all ages. The scholarships will be available for the upcoming winter sessions. Applications are available by calling (513) 863-8873, ext. 110, or by downloading an application at fittoncenter.org/scholarships. Scholarships are limited to one class/workshop and one camp per student per program year.

“The deadline to apply for a scholarship for the winter session is Jan. 2. The application will be up on our website, and we will have paper applications available at our front desk for those who want to stop by and pick up a copy,” said Rowekamp.

Anybody who is interested in taking a class at the Fitton Center, which is on Monument Avenue in Hamilton, can take one free class every year, she said.

For more details on upcoming classes, the scholarship program, or to register, go to fittoncenter.org.