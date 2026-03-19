Where to get a fish fry meal in Butler, Warren, Preble counties

Shown in this photo to promote fish fry season is southern fried fish with toast, buttermilk breaded cod or catfish. ISTOCK

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Shown in this photo to promote fish fry season is southern fried fish with toast, buttermilk breaded cod or catfish. ISTOCK
Lifestyles
By
1 hour ago
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Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries:

BUTLER COUNTY

  • Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 3 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road, 513-858-4210
  • Hamilton: Queen of Peace, 4-7 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only, 513-863-4344
  • Liberty Twp.: St. Maximilian Kolbe, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, 513-777-4322
  • Middletown: Holy Family, 5-8 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at Fraternal Order of Eagles 528, 1300 First Ave.
  • Middletown: American Legion Post 218, 5-7 p.m. Friday at 116 S. Main St. Carry out orders can be placed by calling 513-422-5621. State time for pick up.
  • Monroe: Our Lady of Sorrows, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at 330 Lebanon St., 513-539-8061
  • Trenton: Holy Name of Jesus, 5-7 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at 222 Hamilton Ave., 513-988-6335
  • West Chester Twp.: St. John the Evangelist, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, 513-777-6433

WARREN COUNTY

  • Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales Council #14408, 5-7 p.m. Friday March 20 at 20 DeSales Ave., 513-932-2601
  • Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5-7 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at 944 E. U.S. 22 & 3, 513-899-3601
  • Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 5-8 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at 500 N. Reading Road, 513-398-3821

PREBLE COUNTY

  • Eaton: Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, K of C Council 3698, 5-7 p.m. Friday at 407 E. Main St.
  • Lewisburg: Trinity Church of Lewisburg, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at 511 N. Commerce St. Carry out available 7:30-8 p.m.

Are you holding a fish fry that was not included in the list? Email the information to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

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About the Author

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Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.