What you need to know about trick-or-treating in your community

What to Love | Oct 31, 2019
By Staff reports

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — is just around the corner.

Amid ongoing safety precautions around the spread of COVID-19, many are left wondering what Halloween 2020 will look like around Dayton.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said decisions about trick-or-treating will be made by communities, ideally in consultation with local health departments.

Children and their families trick-or-treat along Main Street in Urbana. STAFF FILE PHOTO
Trick-or-treat schedule 2020

Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community.

We will continue to update this listing as communities share their plans.

Communities, please share your plans with us to add to this list by sending an email to newsroomddn@gmail.com.

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Fairborn: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

MIAMI COUNTY

Piqua: Thursday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Troy: Thursday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Butler Twp.: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Huber Heights: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Vandalia: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Carrollton: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

Springboro: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

