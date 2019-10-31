What you need to know about trick-or-treating in your community

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — is just around the corner.
Amid ongoing safety precautions around the spread of COVID-19, many are left wondering what Halloween 2020 will look like around Dayton.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said decisions about trick-or-treating will be made by communities, ideally in consultation with local health departments.
Trick-or-treat schedule 2020
Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community.
We will continue to update this listing as communities share their plans.
GREENE COUNTY
Beavercreek: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Fairborn: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
MIAMI COUNTY
Piqua: Thursday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Troy: Thursday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Butler Twp.: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Huber Heights: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Vandalia: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
West Carrollton: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY
Springboro: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.