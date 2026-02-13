What to expect at this year’s Dayton Art & Design Symposium at WSU

The full day of presentations includes a reading by Dayton’s Poet Laureate, Sierra Leone, and a keynote address by artist Willis “Bing” Davis.

Titled “Process, Passion, Purpose”, the symposium is an initiative of the Dana L. Wiley Gallery, which hosts the cohort EPIC Inspires. The event returns for a second year with an expanded lineup of speakers, immersive discussions, and creative exchange, and will offer insight into contemporary practices and the future of art and design.

“Art is more than a finished piece on a wall — it’s a living process shaped by curiosity, courage, and care,” said Dana Wiley, owner of the Dana L. Wiley Gallery and president of EPIC Inspires, LLC.

“This event invites our community to come together and explore not only how art is made, but why it matters — how art connects us to one another in ways that are deeply human and impactful.”

Attendees will select from five breakout sessions and five panel discussions throughout the day, including a discussion on the future of public broadcasting with Shaun Yu, CEO of Discover Classical, Luke Dennis, GM & President of WYSO, and Kitty Lensman, President & CEO of ThinkTV, and moderated by Debi Chess, External Relations & Development Director of Dayton Metro Library.

Other topics include Creative Intelligence and AI in the arts, marketing for artists, and democratic representation in the art world.

Presenters and panelists are industry leaders and artists from Culture Works, Dayton Society of Artists, and Levitt Pavilion. Curators from Five Rivers Health Centers, The Contemporary Dayton, and the City of Kettering will be present.

A networking reception for attendees to meet guest speakers and panelists will be held in the Stein Galleries from 4:30 to 6:00 PM featuring a WSU student jazz trio.

Open to the public by ticketed admission, the symposium invites attendees to seek fresh perspectives and experience a day of learning and dialogue.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: “Process, Passion, Purpose” — Dayton’s Second Annual Art & Design Symposium

WHEN: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 20

WHERE: Wright State University Creative Arts Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

HOW: For tickets and itinerary visit Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/process-passion-purpose-dayton-art-design-symposium-tickets-1980772184926

COST: Pre-taxed tickets are $25 for students and $100 for the general public and include continental breakfast, boxed lunch, and light bites at the reception. 18+.