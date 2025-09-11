What to expect at the Fairfield Twp. Patriot’s Day festival this weekend

The township’s Morris Road fire headquarters will be open where a steel beam from the World Trade Center will be on display in the lobby in tribute to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“We wanted to make it a 9-1-1 memorial car show and festival. With the steel beam from the World Trade Center on display at the firehouse as well as the giant veteran’s memorial at the park, we’re tying it all together,’’ said firefighter Jason Agoston.

“We’re encouraging everyone at the car show to bring flags and put them in or near each car in the show. The National Anthem will be played at noon. It all ties together perfectly.”

An open class car show opens in the morning; bands play in the afternoon and evening. Food trucks, vendors and craft booths run all day.

“We’re trying to get the community together with this event. A car show bridges the gap between ages,” said firefighter Kenneth Rust, who serves as secretary/treasurer of Local 5276.

“This helps people to know our (firefighters) faces. We hope people will come up and talk with us.”

Registration for the open class car show, is from 9 a.m. to noon, with an awards presentation at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per vehicle with all proceeds and those from split the pot, going to Project Fire Buddies, a non-profit that supports children battling critical illnesses.

Show cars will be parked on three acres of grass on the park’s ball fields behind the fire department. Awards will be presented for Top 50, best of show, furthest traveled, best motorcycle, president’s choice, imports, antiques, classic and others.

“The event has quickly grown into one of the community’s most popular gatherings, with more than 250 cars on display last year and even bigger crowds expected this year,’’ said Chuck Goins, assistant township administrator.

Flatwood Holler performs from 4-6 p.m., with Michelle Robinson taking the stage from 6-9 p.m.

Public parking will be available at the park, North Elementary School, and Butler Tech.

HOW TO GO