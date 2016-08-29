What’s the history behind Ash Wednesday? We took a look at some of the most common questions surrounding the religious tradition.
What is Ash Wednesday? Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, 46 days of fasting and prayer observed by Christians.
Why ashes? Ashes used on Ash Wednesday are made of palm branches used Palm Sunday the year before. Ashes symbolize the grief that humans have sinned and caused a division from God.
Why is it celebrated? It comes from the Jewish tradition of fasting and penance, according to Catholic Online.
Scripture says Jesus spent 40 days in the desert enduring Satan’s temptations.
When did it start? Priest and Duke Divinity School assistant professor Lauren F. Winner told TIME Magazine that Ash Wednesday dates back to the 11th Century.
“You see that in the book Daniel in the nine chapter there’s a line about associating fasting with ashes, so ashes are associated with penance, which is the dominant theme of Lent,” Winner said.
What happens? A priest, minister or trained layperson uses ash to draw a cross on parishioners’ heads to represent human mortality. Phrases said include “Remember, O man, that you are dust, and unto dust you shall return, " “Turn away from sin and be faithful to the Gospel,” and “Repent, and hear the good news,” according to Heavy.
