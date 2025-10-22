West Chester’s ‘Touch-A-Truck’ bonds emergency services with families

Local firefighters, police and EMS personnel played the role of tour guides, answering questions from youngsters and adults about the specialized vehicles for the three-hour event, which officials said help strengthen a generational bond between citizens and those first-responders who help protect them and their families.

Among the crowd was West Chester Twp. Trustee Mark Welch who said he likes to regularly attend the community’s Touch-A-Truck events - first started in 2015 - to learn more about how first responders use such specialized vehicles to serve and protect.

“Whether it’s a fire truck or snowplows or an ambulance to take somebody to the hospital … it all adds to the community we have,” said Welch.

Welch, who is on the West Chester Twp. ballot this fall along with Trustee Lee Wong and fellow candidates Alyssa Louagie and Amanda Ortiz - all seeking two open seats on the three-seat trustee board - said the Touch-A-Truck event serves multiple purposes besides being fun.

“And this is a wonderful opportunity to get families out … and these little kids to look at these massive vehicles and to realize the township has their back. And it may spark in a child a vision or a dream when they are sitting up in these vehicles that one day they could be driving that.”

Among the families strolling around the free event in the western portion of the store’s parking lot, next to Muhlhauser Road, was West Chester Twp. resident Andrew Schuster with his wife and two young boys.

“We came out with our two boys so they could get some hands-on experience with fire trucks and the police SWAT truck and all the other things,” said Shuster.

“We have gone to several Touch-A-Truck events and the boys love them. And they get a good impression and interaction (with police and fire personnel) and creative some positive experiences for them.”

The Griggs family recently moved to West Chester Twp., from Hamilton County’s Kenwood community, and said they appreciate their new township’s Touch-A-Truck tradition, which includes multiple events at different sites during warm weather months.”

“You want your kids to know the police and fire departments are always there to help you and help everyone in the community and they’re not anything to be afraid of,” said Jon Griggs, who toured the vehicles with his young daughter and wife.

“It’s a good event and they have the police and firemen personnel out to say ‘hi’ and wave and give out toys and explain what everything is used for. And it’s a good, safe environment for them (children) to play in trucks.”