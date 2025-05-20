West Chester Twp. Spray Park opens Friday and has 18 play features

“We’ve got places to go, and crawl, and splash. If you are in a splash zone, you are getting splashed and wet,’’ said Mike Huxsoll, the township’s director of community services. “This is the awesomest, splash pad in Ohio.”

It the second largest free splash pad in the state, Huxsoll said. It occupies an oval-shaped concrete pad measuring 120-feet by 82-feet and replaces a manmade pond/pool in the park.

Features can be turned on for a set number of minutes from two different activation pads in the park. It will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day.

The pad has a recirculating water system that is environmentally friendly, Hexsoll said.

“Overall, it’s designed to use one-and-a-half times the amount of water as an average household would use in a month,’’ Huxsoll said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

There is a playground-like structure in the middle of the pad with a tube slide coming off a five-foot deck. There are an additional two slides for tots and a slide where two can ride together.

The park is divided into three zones:

Tot: geared to 2-5-year-olds with small jets of water coming out of the ground, water tables

Dynamic: Targeted to older children, ages 6-12

Family: Includes part of the playground, water currents

A six-shade structure above a concrete wall provides a place to sit outside the sun for parents or those taking a break from the water.

Designed with a nature theme to be accessible to children of all abilities, the spray pad includes a water rock feature, arcs and two large dumping buckets, one emblazoned with the township’s branding.

Billed as the trustees’ bicentennial gift to the residents, this is the first major park amenity in more than 20 years. It has consistently come up in surveys as an amenity the residents wanted.

“I am very excited to see the splash pad opened. This has been a two-and-a-half-year process to get this up and going – we’ve had some hiccoughs along the way (with state permits),’’ said Lisa Brown, township administrator.

“Our organizational focus is going toward providing (these) amenities for our residents – both existing and our new up and coming generations. This really provides a bright spot for our families…to truly enjoy themselves, enjoy nature, enjoy their children.”

HOW TO GO

What: West Chester Twp. Spray Park ribbon cutting and opening

Where: Beckett Park, 8545 Beckett Road

Time: Ribbon cutting and remarks, 8:30-9:30 a.m., opens at 10 a.m. Friday

Speakers: Trustees; Joe Hinson, West Chester/Liberty Chamber of Commerce president; Jessica Wiegand Timms, widow of Aaron Wiegand, former community development director