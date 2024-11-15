We’re seeking a freelancer to create content for parents

Are you passionate about parenting, local community and helping families navigate life in Southwest Ohio? We’re looking for a talented and reliable freelance contributor for engaging, informative and relatable content tailored to parents of young children and teenagers.
Columns and articles will appear on the websites, social media and in print for Cox First Media products — The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News. Articles and columns should provide valuable advice, local insights and creative solutions for families in the region. Video creation skills are a plus as it could accompany your content.
Previous journalism experience is also a plus.
This is a remote role that produces up to two pieces of content weekly. Topics will include but are not limited to child development tips and educational resources to family-friendly outings, local events, parenting hacks and health and wellness advice. As a content creator you should have a friendly, accessible tone that resonates with parents looking to balance the demands of raising young kids and teenagers with the joys of family life.
The work, which is deadline-based, will rely on your ability to do research and write and interview people. Content must be engaging and fresh. Writers work closely with the Lifestyles editor for this content, which will include taking photos or seeking contributed photos. Video skills are highly encouraged.
Pay is negotiable after application. Email resume and information to Mandy Gambrell, editor of verticals and audience, at mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com.