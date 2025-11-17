‘We are expecting around 3,000 participants’: Hamilton Turkey Trot takes place on Thanksgiving

The very first event 11 years ago included 30 people starting in Powers’ driveway in the Highland Park neighborhood. Last year, the event had more than 2,400 participants and it kicks off at Marcum Park in downtown Hamilton.

“We are expecting around 3,000 participants, so we are on track for this to be our largest race yet,” said Powers. “I’m excited to see everyone.”

The Hamilton Turkey Trot is Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 27. Registration and packet pick-up on race day is 7-8:30 a.m. at the Courtyard Marriott hotel, 1 Riverfront Plaza. For more details, and to sign up, go to hamiltonturkeytrot.com.

“This is the best way to start Thanksgiving Day. It’s fun and you get to be a part of something that is a growing tradition in the City of Hamilton that gives back to the community,” Powers said.

All race participants will receive a newly designed race shirt from Unsung Salvage Design Company, a custom medal, race bib with timing chip and a reusable bag.

New this year, packet pickup is in conjunction with Hamilton Turkey Trot’s inaugural Race Expo from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 22 at The Benison Events & Coworking. Participants can stop by to get race packets, visit vendor booths and enjoy a special guest appearance by a local mascot. Additionally, early packet pick up will be available at Queen City Running North–West Chester Twp. from noon-6 p.m. Nov. 21.

The 2025 Hamilton Turkey Trot will feature a 5K race and a 10K race. The day’s festivities include a Kids Fun Run at 8:20 a.m., a YoungLives Honor Run at 8:30 a.m., a 10K Race at 8:40 a.m. and a 5K Race, which starts at 9 a.m. The After Party, which will be held in the parking lot of Courtyard Marriott, begins at 9:15 a.m. The course starts and finishes at Marcum Park.

Hamilton Turkey Trot’s custom medals that were introduced last year will return in 2025. The embossed medal features the Alexander Hamilton statue, and a custom ribbon. All participants who complete their race will receive a “finisher” medal.

Powers, who was a high school teacher for 15 years, had the opportunity to care for some of her students through mentorship in YoungLives. She saw firsthand the difference it made in their lives.

“The race is put on by a team of 10 people that are mostly volunteers, and everyone works on it all year, and we work so hard to put it on,” said Powers. “I’m super grateful for the team that helps put it on, and we just love the City of Hamilton.”

All proceeds from the Hamilton Turkey Trot will benefit the work of YoungLives and Young Life Capernaum. The 2025 Hamilton Turkey Trot aims to raise $100,000. Participating volunteer groups also have an opportunity to raise support for local nonprofits.

When participants register for the race, they have the option to donate, and one of the outlets for those donations is to sponsor another runner.

“From the funds collected from those donations, we have been able to sponsor two runners, who will run for free this year. We want everyone to be able to participate that wants to participate,” said Powers.

Also, there is a virtual running option, so those out of town are able to participate.

The Main Street Running Collective, a newer business in Hamilton, will have a shoe drive to collect gently used running shoes to go a nonprofit that will redistribute the shoes to people that need shoes around the globe.

MORE INFO

YoungLives started its work in Hamilton in 2011. The Hamilton Turkey Trot has helped to champion more than 200 young moms and their children and currently walks alongside moms from Fairfield to Middletown. For more information, or to register, go to hamiltonturkeytrot.com.