Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience: Climbing, cycling, fishing, camping and more part of weekend festival

“It’s a testament to the many outdoor recreation amenities we have in the region and the many folks in our community who are committed to connecting people to the great outdoors,” said Chris Buck, MetroParks special events coordinator.

The event has grown in size and scope since moving to Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, and now uses the lagoon and river in addition to the expansive park grounds.

“It allowed the public to experience activities like paddling, camping, mountain biking, disc golf and more while expanding the exhibitor village and opportunity to connect people to resources,” said Brent Anslinger, MetroParks outdoor recreation program manager. “Ultimately, it allowed us to grow the experience side of the event, the exhibitor village, and wrap it all in a natural setting surrounded by water and trees in a park-like setting while expanding the culture and community building that was envisioned for the Midwest’s Premier Outdoor Adventure Festival.”

From climbing and cycling to fishing and fitness classes, there are plenty of opportunities to try something new. And for those who prefer the sidelines, there are exciting and informative demonstrations as well as live music and plenty of refreshments. Ready to celebrate 20 years of the Outdoor Experience?

Experience and compete

Scale the climbing wall, play a round of disc golf, try fishing or paddling, test your balance slacklining or your nerve ziplining – there are enough free activities for an entire weekend of fun. Even your furry friends can get in on the fun at the on-site dog park and pooch playground.

Credit: fiveriversmetroparks Credit: fiveriversmetroparks

Free classes are held throughout the weekend at the Outdoor School and Youth Outdoor School. Learn about gear maintenance or hammock camping while the young adventurers master fire building and s’mores making or butterfly monitoring.

For those who are in it to win it, there is a 12-hour Endurance Run as well as the Doggy Dash Trail 5K. For a complete list of events, schedules and an online participation waiver, visit outdoorx.metroparks.org.

Connect and shop

Want to learn more about local outdoor clubs and organizations? More than 60 local organizations and retailers will be on hand to offer resources and information and promote upcoming events.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Used gear – which started it all at GearFest two decades ago – will be plentiful. Hosted by Arrow Adventure, outdoor enthusiasts can find a bargain and do good at the same with the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation also receiving a portion of the proceeds.

Event merchandise — including T-shirts, sweatshirts, dog bowls and water bottles — will also be available for purchase.

Relax and refresh

For those who don’t want to break a sweat, or need a break afterwards, the Great Lakes, 50 West & Lagunitas Beer Garden is the place to be. Grab a tasty treat at any number of local food trucks to go with an ice-cold craft beer. As a waste-free event, festival goers are encouraged to bring their own refillable water bottle and non-glass pint cup or purchase a reusable steel cup on site.

Weekend vibes will be in full swing on the music stage — sponsored by WYSO — with live entertainment throughout the weekend.

This is a way to enjoy the weekend-long event than by camping right where the action is — camping is free on the banks of the Eastwood lagoon from Friday-Sunday. There are a limited number of spots for pop-up campers and group camping with advance registration. Individuals and small groups can register at the information tent located inside the main entrance upon arrival.

“The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience offers something for everyone, from the outdoor enthusiast looking for the latest gear, to the adventure curious looking to try their hand at various outdoor activities and to get connected to local resources,” Buck said. “Even people who just want to come listen to some good music and enjoy some food in the park. Everyone is welcome at this celebration of the outdoor culture in the Miami Valley.”

OUTDOORX POPULAR ACTIVITIES

Produced by Five Rivers MetroParks