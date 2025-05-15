Voodoo Brewing closes downtown Cincinnati location, citing lack of foot traffic

The Cincinnati location is closing due to “business dynamics downtown” and “slower foot traffic” that “dug a hole (they) couldn’t get out of,” according to a letter posted on the brewpub’s front doors by franchise owner Chris Sands.

Alongside its drinks, Voodoo also offered an array of food options such as pizzas, appetizers, chili macs, wings, sandwiches and more.

“Our staff is wonderful and my goal has always been to take care of them as they are hardworking and dedicated,” Sands wrote. “If you see them around town, please be sure to give them your thanks.”

Voodoo’s other Greater Cincinnati location in West Chester remains open. The brewery also has franchise locations in Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo in Ohio, as well as Lexington in Kentucky.