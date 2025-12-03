Victorian-style mansion in Fairfield open for Christmas tour this weekend

The annual event dates back more than 20 years and is put together by the Four Seasons Garden Club, the Fairfield Historical Society and Friends of Elisha Morgan.

Located at Gilbert Farms Park, 6181 Ross Road, the mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of Fairfield’s oldest structures.

You won’t see blinking lights framing windows or inflatable reindeer on the lawn. Decorations will be simpler, subtle, and more organic as the interior and exterior of the two-story home is decorated as it would have been in the Victorian era.

“We try to decorate it Victorian style like it was when it was built,’’ said Beccki Hull, co-chairman of the decorating committee of the Four Seasons Garden Club.

That means evergreen wreaths on each of the five windows in front. And handmade swags with bows on the light fixtures. Each of the three interior fireplace mantles are decorated with candles, greens and burgundy colored bows. The stairway to the second floor is lined with greens and bows – burgundy and gold.

There is a live Christmas tree with ornaments included crochet bells, pine cones,

“There are handmade ornaments like they did in Victorian times,’’ Hull said.

“We do a lot with nature (in all decorations) pine cones and things like that.”

Besides decorations, those going through the home will see displays of the history of the area. Children will be able to do a craft. And there will be a hospitality table with simple refreshments.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring the whole family and explore Christmas in the Victorian style,’’ said David Sheldrick, Fairfield’s marketing specialist.