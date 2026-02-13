Valentine’s Day: Order wine without looking foolish, places to eat, last-minute flowers and more

We’ve had this compiled list of restaurants online since January, so it may be tough to get a reservation at some of these. But here’s the list in case it helps!

We asked our followers on Facebook to tell us, if they could have someone gift them a meal from anywhere in the Dayton region, which place would they choose? We got a ton of answers. See that list here.

Flower prices are up, but it’s not too late

You may have to go get them yourself and forgo delivery, but there is still a little time to get flowers for your love. Our reporters talked to local florists who said people are definitely still buying them, though prices have gone up.

Go for a couple’s hike this weekend

The weather will be warmer this weekend and the snow is slowly melting away. Now’s the time to take a winter hike at an Ohio Park. Get details on how to do that here.

Indulge in a charcuterie board

One of our content creators talked with the owners of A Pretty Picnic in Dayton and learned about their charcuterie board business. They even have them heart-shaped! Check that out here.

Wine advice ahead of date night

Ordering wine in a restaurant isn’t as easy as it seems. There are so many varietals, vintages and price points that a list with lots of choices can prove daunting. Dayton resident and wine expert Jay Selman recently shared with us why he thinks pairing wine with food is overemphasized, how good stemware makes all the difference, and how his favorite quote applies to the world of wine.

Show love to seniors

In past years, “Hearts Across America” has been about children connecting with other children across the country.

“Now senior living communities across the country are posting their information so everyone can swap valentines and letters,” said Kiley Kinnison-Dodd, director of marketing for The Courtyard at Centerville. “We’ve also reached out to schools because we have residents whose children are teachers at some of the local school districts. We asked them to write an inspiring letter or wishes for a Happy Valentine’s Day. We know our residents will enjoy them and enjoy passing them around.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Most who send Valentine’s tend to send them to the same handful of people every year — significant others, family members, dear friends. The Courtyard management is hoping that friends, families, schools and communities expand that idea.

They’re encouraging folks to not only to send cards to their residents, but deliver or send them to other seniors we know —older family members, nearby senior citizen centers, nursing homes, or neighbors who live alone. It’s a great way to teach children about acts of kindness.

If you’d like to get a valentine to someone at The Courtyard at Centerville, drop it off at 10400 Randall Park Drive, Centerville.