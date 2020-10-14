USE THE NEWS: Young and old

ACTIVITY: Young people often benefit in jobs and life from having mentors. In the newspaper or online, find an example of a young person benefiting from a mentor. Use what you read to write an essay or personal column detailing what the younger person gained from the relationship and what the older person gained by being a mentor. If you have benefited from a mentor, include that in your column.

