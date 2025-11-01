Type 1 Diabetes for one family member changes the rhythm for the whole group

At the time he believed his normal life was over.

“The thought of no more sports, no more hanging out with friends, no more going out and doing the things I loved made me cry for three nights,” he said.

Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar. Managing it requires constant monitoring, insulin delivery, and careful planning. There’s no cure, only ongoing management that demands attention 24 hours a day.

I remember the first night I stayed over with them after his diagnosis. Sometime after midnight, I was jolted awake by the sharp, urgent sound of James’ glucose monitor alarm. His blood sugar had dropped too low.

His parents, already running on fumes, were instantly up, moving with practiced calm and quiet urgency, testing, correcting and waiting for his numbers to climb back into a safe range.

I quickly realized that a diagnosis like this doesn’t just change one person’s life, it changes an entire family’s rhythm. Every meal now requires math and mindfulness. Every outing or vacation involves extra supplies: insulin, sensors, backup pods, and juice boxes tucked in every bag.

There’s no such thing as spontaneous. Every plan carries a “what if?” and every night brings a measure of worry that never fully disappears.

“The first months were filled with high and low blood sugars and little sleep,” James says. “Although it was difficult, it got easier over time.”

Today, technology has made life with T1D more manageable. James uses a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) that tracks his sugar every five minutes and an insulin pump that automatically adjusts insulin delivery. These advancements give him freedom and control that once seemed impossible.

“With the assistance of new technologies, I have an easier time stabilizing sugar levels,” he explained. But even with these tools James has learned that strict guidelines don’t always work, and he often needs to adjust to keep sugars stable.

That spirit of adaptability has shaped the way James approaches everything in life.

“Living with diabetes has taught me patience,” he said. “Many times I’ve had to wait to eat, or I’ve missed out on activities because of my glucose levels. While this is frustrating, it has also taught me to have self-control.”

He also recognizes that he’s not in this alone.

“My parents are incredibly helpful and often lose sleep to balance out sugars,” James said. “The medical professionals at Nationwide have guided me along this journey. My friends and family have supported me, and I am grateful for that.”

Now a teenager, James is turning his experience into action. He hopes to serve as a teen representative for Breakthrough T1D, an organization that funds research for better treatments and, ultimately, a cure. He also plans to volunteer with A Kid Again, a group that brings joy to children facing life-threatening illnesses.

James’ story is one of courage, growth, and grace under pressure. What once felt like the end of “normal” life has instead become a beginning filled with resilience, gratitude, and purpose.

This Diabetes Awareness Month, we honor kids like James, and the caregivers, and medical teams who support them. Behind every blood sugar reading is a story of love, fear, faith, and fierce determination.

If you’d like to help families like his, consider donating to Breakthrough T1D to fund critical research, or support local chapters of A Kid Again, an organization that allows children with life threatening conditions to experience adventures and feel like kids again. You can also make a difference by simply learning more, asking questions, and listening to the stories of those living with T1D.

Because as James so wisely says, “Although I didn’t think about the positives diabetes might have at my diagnosis, I now realize that even out of hardships, good things can come.”

This column is by Pamela Chandler, a local mom who writes about motherhood and family. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.

MORE DETAILS

1. T1D isn’t caused by eating too much sugar. It’s an autoimmune disease, not the result of diet or lifestyle. The immune system mistakenly attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

2. It’s not the same as Type 2 Diabetes. While both affect blood sugar, Type 1 requires lifelong insulin dependence and cannot be managed by diet and exercise alone.

3. Insulin is not a cure. Insulin keeps people with T1D alive, but it’s not a cure, it’s a daily balancing act of dosing, monitoring, and adjusting.

4. People with T1D can eat sweets with planning. With careful monitoring and insulin management, people with Type 1 can enjoy treats like anyone else. It just takes math and mindfulness.

5. You don’t “outgrow” Type 1 Diabetes. T1D is lifelong, but with new technologies like continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps, people are living full, active lives.