Tropical Smoothie Cafe opening in Middletown

A beverage franchise with more than 1,500 locations nationwide will soon have one in Middletown.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is at 3589 South Dixie Highway in the Warren County portion of Middletown.

Requests to Tropical Smoothie Cafe for the opening date were unanswered, though a search shows the cafe’s opening date listed as Nov. 14.

It is the city’s only Tropical Smoothie Cafe and is in the same strip center as Biggby Coffee, Planet Caravan Smoke Shop, Hot Head Burritos and Rapid Fired Pizza and next to Sonic Drive-In.

In addition to smoothies, Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers food, including yogurt bowls, wraps, quesadillas, flatbreads, sandwiches and salads.

There are area locations in Hamilton, Fairfield Twp., Fairfield, West Chester Twp. and Liberty Twp.

Hours listed on the location’s door are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.