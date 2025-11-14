Tropical Smoothie Cafe opening in Middletown

Requests to Tropical Smoothie Cafe for the opening date were unanswered, though a search shows the cafe’s opening date listed as Nov. 14.

It is the city’s only Tropical Smoothie Cafe and is in the same strip center as Biggby Coffee, Planet Caravan Smoke Shop, Hot Head Burritos and Rapid Fired Pizza and next to Sonic Drive-In.

In addition to smoothies, Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers food, including yogurt bowls, wraps, quesadillas, flatbreads, sandwiches and salads.

There are area locations in Hamilton, Fairfield Twp., Fairfield, West Chester Twp. and Liberty Twp.

Hours listed on the location’s door are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.