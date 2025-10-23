Trenton History Museum to host special guests Nov. 1 when open to public

The Trenton History Museum will be open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at 17 E. State St. The museum exhibits pictures and items from Trenton's past, including school, police, fire, city, business and social events. CONTRIBUTED

The Trenton History Museum will be open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at 17 E. State St. The museum exhibits pictures and items from Trenton's past, including school, police, fire, city, business and social events. CONTRIBUTED
THINGS TO DO
By
31 minutes ago
X

The Trenton History Museum will have lots of historical things to see during an open house happening soon.

It will be open for visitors from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 1 at 17 E. State St. Numerous items from Trenton’s city, school, sports, business and social history are on exhibit.

Special guests Vickie Sasser and Michelle Bowling will discuss the history of dulcimers as they play songs on the dulcimer in the museum parlor.

Admission is free.

In Other News
1
What time is trick-or-treat? Info for Butler, Preble and Warren...
2
Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp contest had nearly 60 entries, and this is...
3
Diwali offers message of hope, unity for everyone – not just Hindus
4
How to see Ohio’s great outdoors while inside
5
Kings Island surveys passholders on 4 potential new attractions

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.