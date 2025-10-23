Trenton History Museum to host special guests Nov. 1 when open to public

The Trenton History Museum will have lots of historical things to see during an open house happening soon.
It will be open for visitors from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 1 at 17 E. State St. Numerous items from Trenton’s city, school, sports, business and social history are on exhibit.
Special guests Vickie Sasser and Michelle Bowling will discuss the history of dulcimers as they play songs on the dulcimer in the museum parlor.
Admission is free.
