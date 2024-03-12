Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce to record ‘New Heights’ podcast live in Cincinnati

Explore Locals share their Taylor Swift fan stories

The podcast’s social media said more information about the live show is coming soon.

The brothers began the beloved podcast in 2022, recapping moments from the NFL, their lives and more. In various episodes of the podcast, which is also filmed and posted on YouTube, both Jason and Travis can be seen sporting UC gear.

Jason was a a sixth-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2011 draft, while Travis was a third-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 draft.

The show announcement came just days after Jason officially retired from the NFL after 13 seasons.

In a roughly 45 minute speech, Jason recounted his career from his childhood in Ohio to his final days with the Eagles through tears, laughter and many thanks to his biggest influences before he finally announced he was retiring.

It’s also possible Travis Kelce’s very famous girlfriend, Taylow Swift, will make an appearance. During their relationship, Swift and Kelce have publicly supported each other.

Kelce has been spotted at various “Eras Tour” shows around the globe, and Swift was seen multiple times at Kelce’s games last season — including Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs won.

Swift recently wrapped up her leg of Singapore shows on March 9. The singer doesn’t have any other tour dates scheduled until she plays in Paris on Thursday, May 9, according to her website.

Outside of touring, the multi-platinum singer is also awaiting the release of her eleventh studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which is set to drop on Friday, April 19.

Hypothetically, with zero tour dates and the album release still over a week out, it’s plausible the “Lavender Haze” singer could be in the Queen City on April 11.