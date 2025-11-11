There’s a ‘Naughty Tour’ and a ‘Nice Tour’ for this year’s Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl in Hamilton, Oxford and Trenton

Twenty Hamilton, Oxford and Trenton area bars and restaurants have teamed up for the return of Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce’s Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl.
“This is a perfect space for the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, where we can put together a promotion that drives people and foot traffic into our member’s businesses, so that they have an opportunity to generate additional revenue. The businesses that are involved drive the agenda and expertise on what will appeal to their customers. And we provide the marketing and the support behind it,” said Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Chamber.
The Bearded Saddle Saloon, Nicc and Norm’s, The Rack Room and Hamilton’s Urban Backyard are sponsors of the event that takes place 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15.
“This is something fun to do around the holidays and it creates exposure for all the businesses in a safe environment,” said Nicci Meece, owner of Nicc and Norm’s Tavern, The Bearded Saddle Saloon and The Rack Room.
Participants can start at any of the places and choose their own “Nice” or “Naughty” adventure. Guests will be provided with a map the day of the bar crawl.
“Bring the whole gang along. We have lots of room and some special holiday drinks in the works. Wait until you see our staff’s ugly sweaters,” said Todd Helton, owner of Shooters Sports Grill Hamilton.
He said, “Hamilton continues to deliver on social activities that bring our community together.”
The “Naughty Tour” includes transportation to businesses on the outskirts of the “downtown Hamilton strip.” The Naughty Tour will have rotating buses that will pick up and drop off every 45 minutes to an hour for bars on the outskirts of downtown.
“This is the busiest time of year for bars and restaurants. It’s a time for celebrating. I can’t think of a better way to kick off the holiday season,” said Chris Damen, owner of Millville Tavern and Grill.
The “Nice Tour” is a walkable experience, inside the DORA district, on the “downtown Hamilton strip.”
“It’s going to be fun, and it’s a good excuse to bring people together,” said Jim Goodman, a co-founding partner at Municipal Brew Works.
He said Municipal Brew Works will be offering 20-ounce pours at pint (16-ounce) prices for bar crawl participants.
Bar crawl hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be an after party at The Bearded Saddle Saloon beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35. Participating establishments have the option to extend bar crawl hours beyond 8 p.m. at their own discretion.
Ticket holders will receive a commemorative T-Shirt. A ticket includes access to the After Party with music by Miss Jacque at The Bearded Saddle Saloon.
For the latest information, parking and other updates, go to facebook.com/events/1842203603384502.
PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS
The Nice Tour (downtown Hamilton):
- The 513
- Agave & Rye
- Basil 1791
- Billy Yanks
- Casual Pint
- Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
- Immortal Vibes
- The Lucky Well
- Megumi
- Municipal Brew Works
- Pour House
The Naughty Tour (outskirts of downtown):
- The Bearded Saddle Saloon
- Coach House
- Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
- Nicc & Norm’s Tavern
- Millville Tavern
- Misery & Jen’s
- The Rack Room
- Shooters
- Stone Tavern
- Third Eye Brewing
