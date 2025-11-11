There’s a ‘Naughty Tour’ and a ‘Nice Tour’ for this year’s Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl in Hamilton, Oxford and Trenton

The Bearded Saddle Saloon, Nicc and Norm’s, The Rack Room and Hamilton’s Urban Backyard are sponsors of the event that takes place 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15.

“This is something fun to do around the holidays and it creates exposure for all the businesses in a safe environment,” said Nicci Meece, owner of Nicc and Norm’s Tavern, The Bearded Saddle Saloon and The Rack Room.

Participants can start at any of the places and choose their own “Nice” or “Naughty” adventure. Guests will be provided with a map the day of the bar crawl.

“Bring the whole gang along. We have lots of room and some special holiday drinks in the works. Wait until you see our staff’s ugly sweaters,” said Todd Helton, owner of Shooters Sports Grill Hamilton.

He said, “Hamilton continues to deliver on social activities that bring our community together.”

The “Naughty Tour” includes transportation to businesses on the outskirts of the “downtown Hamilton strip.” The Naughty Tour will have rotating buses that will pick up and drop off every 45 minutes to an hour for bars on the outskirts of downtown.

“This is the busiest time of year for bars and restaurants. It’s a time for celebrating. I can’t think of a better way to kick off the holiday season,” said Chris Damen, owner of Millville Tavern and Grill.

The “Nice Tour” is a walkable experience, inside the DORA district, on the “downtown Hamilton strip.”

“It’s going to be fun, and it’s a good excuse to bring people together,” said Jim Goodman, a co-founding partner at Municipal Brew Works.

He said Municipal Brew Works will be offering 20-ounce pours at pint (16-ounce) prices for bar crawl participants.

Bar crawl hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be an after party at The Bearded Saddle Saloon beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35. Participating establishments have the option to extend bar crawl hours beyond 8 p.m. at their own discretion.

Ticket holders will receive a commemorative T-Shirt. A ticket includes access to the After Party with music by Miss Jacque at The Bearded Saddle Saloon.

For the latest information, parking and other updates, go to facebook.com/events/1842203603384502.

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS

The Nice Tour (downtown Hamilton):

The 513

Agave & Rye

Basil 1791

Billy Yanks

Casual Pint

Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

Immortal Vibes

The Lucky Well

Megumi

Municipal Brew Works

Pour House

The Naughty Tour (outskirts of downtown):