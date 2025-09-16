There were more than 1,000 check-ins during the ‘Flavors of Fairfield’ summer dining event

This year’s three-month event ran from May 9 through Aug. 10.

“We elected to extend the program over the course of the summer to allow more people to check in as a fun, summer activity,’’ said Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications at Travel Butler County.

Through a partnership that included Fairfield, Travel Butler County and Jungle Jim’s International Market, the summer program rewarded visitors for visiting different international eateries.

There were 27 bakeries and restaurants — including seven new for 2025 — that met the criteria: locally owned, non-American, located in Fairfield, and fewer than five locations.

“There’s a perception often discussed in Fairfield that there aren’t that many food options — but we know better,’’ said Eva Joseph, Fairfield’s economic development specialist who oversaw the program.

“It’s unique to Fairfield. Not every city has that amount or concentration of authentic, international cuisine.”

Of those who dined at one of the international restaurants and participated in the program, 68 percent were not from Fairfield, Joseph said.

One of the program’s goals was to bring more visitors to the city.

“It showcased how the community values restaurants and enjoys international food,’’ Rawlinson said.

“Throughout Butler County we see a variety of global restaurants Fairfield has a large concentration of different types of restaurants.”

Rawlinson attributed that, in part, to being so close to Jungle Jim’s, which offers food from several nationalities, drawing shoppers from diverse backgrounds.

Each of the participating restaurants had an average of 38.7 visits from passholders. The top five, in number of visits, in order, were: Kyush Sushi & Ramen, La Pinata, Om India, Acapulco and Lee’s Chinese.

Four visits qualified passholders to pick up one of two foodie totes available at three locations. There were 130 who met that criteria.

THE WINNERS

Those visiting eight or more eateries were entered into a drawing for one of three, $1,000 gift cards from Jungle Jim’s. Sixty-one were eligible.

Winners were Autumn Edgington, 13 visits; Ann Parsel and Brian Strom, each with 10 visits.