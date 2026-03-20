The ‘Madness’ in Oxford: Miami of Ohio making basketball history

For alumni and MAC diehards, it was validation.

A small town, suddenly center stage

Oxford is used to a certain rhythm.

It’s a college town where weekends revolve around campus life, where local bars and coffee shops hum with familiar faces. But when a team like Miami punches its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, that rhythm shifts overnight.

Suddenly, tip-off times dictate the day. Watch parties replace quiet dinners. Alumni start texting each other like it’s freshman year again.

The unpredictability factor

If March Madness has a defining trait, it’s unpredictability.

And Miami embodies that.

Their path – grinding through the First Four just to earn a place in the main bracket – already reads like a script built for chaos. Add in a matchup against a powerhouse program, and the stakes feel even more dramatic.

The loudest – and least dressed fans – in the arena

The Miami University swim team showed up in Speedo-like swimsuits to support the Redhawks against the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday. According to an article on people.com, the gimmick worked for Miami, “apparently becoming enough of a distraction to force Mustangs player Corey Washington to miss a free throw in the second half of the game, which the Redhawks went on to win in a 89-79 upset.”

“It’s really hard to shoot when you see a bunch of half-naked men in the background,” Miami freshman Justin Kirby – who was also lined up for the free throw – said in an article on nytimes.com.

Miami launched 41 three-pointers and made 16 of them – both First Four records.

The No. 11 seed RedHawks knocked off SMU 89-79 to finish out the First Four in Dayton. It’s the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since Wally Szczerbiak led a Sweet 16 run in 1999. The RedHawks advanced to face No. 6 Tennessee today in the first round in Philadelphia (4:25 p.m. March 20, TBS).

On Instagram, Miami basketball’s official Instagram handle – @miamioh_bball – says it all when it posted, “Next stop: Philly. #UnFinishedBusiness #MiamiMindset #RiseUpRedHawks.”

Fans replied:

WE WANT TENNESSEE!!!

I’m so proud ❤️ Love & Honor!!!

RESPECT!

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.