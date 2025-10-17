The Conjurors to bring Vegas-style magic show, illusions to Hamilton

The Conjurors will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 as part of the Fitton Showstoppers series.

34 minutes ago
This month, the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton will be the stage for legendary magic by The Conjurors and a new “Rock & Root” exhibition.

“This is a great opportunity to see a world-class magical illusionist act here at the Fitton Center in downtown Hamilton,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

The Conjurors will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 as part of the Fitton Showstoppers series. Tickets are $41 for Fitton Center members and $51 for non-members and may be purchased at fittoncenter.org.

“The show is for all ages. It’s a family friendly show, and they have a lot of teenagers that love the show. The Conjurors are very prevalent on social media, and we encourage audience members to connect with them online,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “We hope families will come and enjoy the show together and have some fun.”

The Conjurors is comprised of award-winning duo Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb. They perform magic, illusions, mentalism and more. The duo’s performance blends innovative illusions and magic with storytelling to create a theatrical performance.

TVHamilton is partnering with the Fitton Center to project what’s happening on stage on the big screen in the theater.

“They are wonderful duo, who have worked together for many years, and they have an incredible act,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “They’ve had success in Las Vegas and throughout the country. We are really excited about bringing The Conjurors to Hamilton.”

The same evening, there will be a gallery opening celebration for the upcoming “Rock & Root” exhibition from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Rock & Root has the themes of earth, forests and stars,” said MacKenzie-Thurley. “Cathy Mayhugh, director of exhibitions at the Fitton Center has brought four artists together for the first time to create this exhibition, especially for the Fitton Center.”

The Rock & Root exhibition will be on view from Oct. 25 through Jan. 9. The exhibition encompasses two solo shows by Cathryn Amidei and Amanda Evans, and a two-person show featuring Amy Kolar Anderson and Amanda Lechner.

About the Author

Ginny McCabe is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, media professional, speaker and teacher. She has covered news, lifestyles, and entertainment for the Journal-News for more than two decades. Ginny was named "Best Freelance Writer" in 2018, 2021, and 2022, and she is a Kiplinger Fellow, Class of 2019.