The Conjurors to bring Vegas-style magic show, illusions to Hamilton

The Conjurors will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 as part of the Fitton Showstoppers series. Tickets are $41 for Fitton Center members and $51 for non-members and may be purchased at fittoncenter.org.

“The show is for all ages. It’s a family friendly show, and they have a lot of teenagers that love the show. The Conjurors are very prevalent on social media, and we encourage audience members to connect with them online,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “We hope families will come and enjoy the show together and have some fun.”

The Conjurors is comprised of award-winning duo Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb. They perform magic, illusions, mentalism and more. The duo’s performance blends innovative illusions and magic with storytelling to create a theatrical performance.

TVHamilton is partnering with the Fitton Center to project what’s happening on stage on the big screen in the theater.

“They are wonderful duo, who have worked together for many years, and they have an incredible act,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “They’ve had success in Las Vegas and throughout the country. We are really excited about bringing The Conjurors to Hamilton.”

The same evening, there will be a gallery opening celebration for the upcoming “Rock & Root” exhibition from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Rock & Root has the themes of earth, forests and stars,” said MacKenzie-Thurley. “Cathy Mayhugh, director of exhibitions at the Fitton Center has brought four artists together for the first time to create this exhibition, especially for the Fitton Center.”

The Rock & Root exhibition will be on view from Oct. 25 through Jan. 9. The exhibition encompasses two solo shows by Cathryn Amidei and Amanda Evans, and a two-person show featuring Amy Kolar Anderson and Amanda Lechner.